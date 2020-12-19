Snowfall season 4 key art paints an interesting picture







In the event that you didn’t know just yet, Snowfall season 4 is set to be arriving on FX come Wednesday, February 24. If you don’t believe us, then shouldn’t the key art above serve as your source?

This image is the first official poster that the network has put out for the series, and we love the style and the symbolism that is present throughout. Remember that Franklin’s business is in some ways booming in the early going here, but he’s also going to realize soon after that there are some serious consequences to his actions. The government and the country are taking more notice of the spread of crack cocaine, and the world is about to blow up and become so much bigger.

There’s an interesting juxtaposition in this key art between paradise and chaos. You can see the silhouette of a palm tree included here next to Franklin, but then also barbed wire — a sign of where things could eventually go. You can view the splatters of color as paint, but there’s almost a blood-splatter element of it as well. The bright pinks and yellows are indicative of the fashions of that era, a time when things were quite garish and going big and bold were highly encouraged.

Ultimately, Franklin’s story takes center stage no matter what is happening around him. That is why he is put at the front of this poster over any other cast member. He’ll be calling a lot of shows this season, and they will inevitably impact the entirety of the world around him.

Remember that the first two episodes of Snowfall season 4 are going to be airing on premiere night — meanwhile, all episodes will be made available the day after airing courtesy of FX on Hulu.

