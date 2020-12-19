Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Boss confirms Patrick Dempsey return







There was a point in the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 winter finale where it seemed like we were at the end of the beach scenes. After all, Meredith was starting to feel a little better, and she even got out of bed in order to help someone else!

Unfortunately, here’s the problem: Meredith over-exerted herself. She put herself in a position that she was not ready for and because of that, she collapsed. In many ways, she’s now worse than ever after Richard decided to place her on a ventilator. This all but confirms that the beach scenes are continuing, and showrunner Krista Vernoff made that all the clearer in a new interview with Variety. To be specific, she noted that you will see Patrick Dempsey as Derek again.

This news is not too shocking, given that Dempsey himself has said that he will have more appearances on the show coming up. It sounds as though production banked a lot of footage for throughout the season over a short period of time, and there is still a chance some new visitors could be arriving at the beach, as well. Vernoff hasn’t confirmed any names, but we know that there are a lot of people eager to see someone like Mark or Lexie on the show again. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen.

We know that there are a lot of Grey’s Anatomy episodes still to come, and the good news is this: When the show returns, you will likely have one story after the next with very few breaks in between.

