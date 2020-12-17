Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Want to know the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 return date, plus more insight all about what’s going on here? Then consider this article your source!

Interested in getting some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out our most-recent thoughts below! Once you watch, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

We know that there is some bad news to get to here, so let’s go ahead and get some of that out of the way now: You’re going to be waiting until March to see more of Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast. To be specific, you’ll be waiting until Thursday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will return the same night as its Thursday companion shows Station 19 and A Million Little Things.

So what gives with the long wait, especially after we’ve only seen six episodes so far this season? The pandemic is clearly a huge part of the equation here, as that is why production was forced to start so late and why we’re getting fewer episodes in general this season. Yet, it’s also far from the only reason why this hiatus is happening. We’ve seen similar midseason breaks in the past! This is a device to ensure that ABC can air a lot of episodes continuously when the show comes back on the air. Sure, it’s a long time to wait, but this ensures that there will probably not be another long hiatus after the fact.

Patience is going to be the key here, since for a good chunk of this hiatus we may not have a whole lot in the way of news on what’s coming. We may get some over the next couple of days, but after that, we may be stuck waiting until February to get a bevy of further insight.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







