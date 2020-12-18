MacGyver season 5 episode 4 return date for Lucas Till, cast







Do you find yourself interested in learning the MacGyver season 5 episode 4 return date at CBS? Consider this article your early source for some of that intel!

The first thing that we should note is that there is no new episode over the next couple of weeks, not that this should be much of a shock. It’s Christmas Day! Why would anyone opt to release new episodes on Christmas? It’s just not the sort of thing that you would want to risk if you are CBS — there’s no reason to tank out your own ratings! The same goes for New Year’s Day.

Luckily, we do know that MacGyver will be back on CBS before too long … just think in terms of January 8. The title for this upcoming episode is “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason,” but oddly, the network hasn’t revealed too much more about it just yet. This is contrast to the other two shows on the night in Blue Bloods and also MacGyver, which each already have some assorted details about them out there in the world. (We can at least assume that Mason will be a part of this episode — why wouldn’t he, with that title?)

Remember that the vast majority of MacGyver season 5 is still to come, including a lot of the episodes that were actually shot this fall. A lot of what we’ve seen so far this year is footage that was shot prior to the pandemic-related shutdown.

In general, we would anticipate that a lot of the stuff coming up is similar to what we’ve seen on MacGyver in the past. Just think in terms of some more high-pressure situations for many and the entire Phoenix Team. They’ll showcase their ingenuity, and hopefully we’ll also see some relationships get closer along the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also come back to score some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







