Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? Return date and other news







Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in more scoop on that subject, we’ve got it within! To go along with that, we’re also presenting a little more in the way of info on what’s to come.

Let’s kick things off here by handing down some of the bad news — there is no new Shark Tank on the air tonight. It would be nice to have more scoop to share on upcoming episodes, but alas, that’s just not the case. There actually isn’t a Shark Tank repeat on the air tonight, either, as ABC is cycling through some familiar holiday specials before delivering a two-hour broadcast of 20/20. You’re going to be waiting for at least a few weeks to see more of the Tank, as we know there isn’t a new episode until at least January 8, if not longer. The next currently-scheduled standard episode is set for January 1, and it’s a repeat from a November installment. Check out the press release below:

“1205” – Can two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles prove that they’re worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple? A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand. A husband and wife from Sanford, Florida, have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during holidays. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 1 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/6/20)

Rest assured that there are more pitches and products to come — this is a show out to inspire a lot of people, and in this global pandemic, its importance may be magnified as it could encourage some out there to follow their dreams.

