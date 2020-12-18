The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Tayshia Adams’ final decision







We know that The Bachelorette finale is poised to air on ABC come Tuesday, December 22, and we have a feeling that there are some surprises still coming. We know that the network is keeping things under wraps as much as humanly possible, and that includes the newly-released synopsis for it:

“1613” – Season Finale – After a shocking rose ceremony, Tayshia is excited to introduce the remaining bachelors to her family. Will the men win over her family? Her father voices concerns that she might make a big mistake. When proposal day arrives, Tayshia is so overcome with emotion that not even Chris Harrison can read her tears. Will Tayshia bravely step into the future she has been dreaming of or will she be too scared of repeating her past? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, DEC. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Want some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to watch our latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist for more.

Obviously, ABC can’t reveal who Tayshia’s supposed final two are at the moment, largely because there is still one more Rose Ceremony to come before that time. With that being said, though, it’s our hope that we’ll be able to see some further teases come Monday night after the Overnight Dates episode. It’s still not entirely clear how the end of this season will play out, let alone if Tayshia is still with whoever she chose at the end.

As of right now, it feels like Zac Clark could be the favorite to get the final rose, but we can’t sit here and say that we’re ruling out Brendan or Ivan as contenders, either.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around to score some additional news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







