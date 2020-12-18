The Flight Attendant renewed for season 2; Kaley Cuoco reacts







Just one day removed from the season 1 finale, we’re pleased to report that there will be a season 2 of The Flight Attendant. Are we surprised? Hardly. The Kaley Cuoco series turned out to be incredibly popular for HBO Max, making it one of their most-successful original programs. It was fun, stuffed full of twists, and the release window was pretty perfect. Episodes rolled out quickly enough so that it could gain momentum, but they weren’t released all at once — allowing the show to be more of a conversation-starter.

In a statement (per Deadline), here is some of what Cuoco (who is also an executive producer) had to say about the renewal:

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success … I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

The season 1 finale (spoiler alert!) certainly ended in a way where Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden could do more work, either as a government asset or working alongside Miranda in some capacity. She also realized that she needed to get help on her drinking problem on her path to become a more complete person. She was a mess for the majority of season 1, but it was fairly easy to understand why given that she woke up in bed next to a dead person, someone she had only just met on a recent flight. For most of the season, she didn’t remember much about how the two of them got there.

