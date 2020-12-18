Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 return date for Donnie Wahlberg, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 return date — or to get other news on what lies ahead!

The obvious bad news is that there is no new episode either next week or the week after. That can’t be too much of a surprise given that CBS doesn’t want to program opposite Christmas Day or New Year’s. Why in the world would they want to do that?

The next new episode featuring Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast is coming on January 8, and it carries with it the title of “Redemption.” Want to get some more insight? Then view the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Redemption” – Frank must decide whether the department can accommodate a request to remain in the field from Detective Allison Mulaney (Ali Stroker), a lauded cop who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty. Also, Erin is conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide, Danny and Baez pursue a rideshare rapist and Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There’s a lot to be intrigued about just on the basis of this alone. Take, for example, the fact that you’ve got a guest star like Stroker alone. Like many other cast members on this show she has a fantastic Broadway pedigree, and we think she’ll also bring a good bit of inspiration for people out there, as well.

In terms of the individual storylines, this actually feels more like a Blue Bloods episode than almost any other one this season. We’ll have to wait and see if this turns out to truly be the case.

