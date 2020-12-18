Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Are more Meredith – beach reunions coming?







Amidst all of the darkness on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 so far, the biggest light has come in the form of dreams. Sure, the beach sequences do represent Meredith’s subconscious while she fights for her life, but they have brought such comfort in the form of nostalgia. Just think of some of the people we have had a chance to see so far through them, whether it be a Derek or a George for the first time in years.

So while we wait for the show to return in March, one of the things that could keep us hopeful is simply this: Whether or not some other faces could come visit Meredith there, as well. Is it possible? When asked whether or not more people had been recruited for those scenes, here is what showrunner Krista Vernoff said to Deadline:

The honest answer to that at this point is no … I hope I have a different answer to that at some point soon.

With this in mind, it’s fair to assume that there could be more cameos at some point during season 17, but there are clearly challenges that come with it. We know a ton of people want to see Lexie again, but that’s complicated given that Chyler Leigh is working on Supergirl. It’s one thing moving from one show to another in the pandemic; it’s another thing altogether when one of them films in Vancouver and has strict quarantine rules for international arrivals. Other possible returns could be Mark Sloan or Meredith’s mother Ellis — Patrick Dempsey suggested already that there are more appearances to come from Derek, so you will have a chance to see him again.

