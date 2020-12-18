Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6: Could Meredith actually die?







The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 winter finale at times felt hopeful, almost as though things were starting to get a little bit better. Meredith Grey, after all, was starting to improve — she woke up at the start of the episode from a series of pandemic-dreams on the beach, and she also had herself a touching conversation with Koracick. The two shared a unique bond that no one else could in that moment.

Interested in getting some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out our most-recent thoughts below! Once you watch, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Yet, in true Meredith fashion, she ended up taking on a little bit too much too soon. She tried to save another life that was in crisis, but in the process she caused herself to collapse. She needed more medical attention, and several of the doctors rushed to her bedside as the episode neared the conclusion. It was then that Richard decided to put her on a ventilator, which is something that initially Meredith did not want to do. Yet, it may be her only path to getting out of this.

With that, we saw the return of Meredith at the beach, wondering who was going to show up next. Did we end up seeing anyone? In this instance, not so much … we were teased with an event that just didn’t end up evolving past that.

There is one other situation in this episode that we did not expect: The return of the human-trafficking story from last season. This was linked to what we saw on Station 19, and DeLuca is trying to stop the woman e wanted to last season. There’s just no guarantee that it will work.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including when the series is coming back on the air

What did you think about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and also remember to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







