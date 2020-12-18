The Unicorn season 2 episode 6 return date hopes on CBS







Do you want to see The Unicorn season 2 episode 6 return date at CBS, or an update on the current state of the ratings? Rest assured, we’ve got information on all of that within this piece!

We should kick off this article with some bad news: Tonight’s episode is the final one of the calendar year, and there is a rather specific reason for it. Next week is Christmas Eve, and after that you’ve got New Year’s Eve. These are not the sort of days where you want to air a lot of new programming! It’s not good for any show, especially one that is in the midst of a rather-long ratings battle to stay alive. This is a show averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and under 4 million live viewers.

The Unicorn season 2 episode 6 is going to be coming up with new episodes on Thursday, January 7 alongside the rest of the CBS comedy lineup. It’s beneficial to get shows on the air early on in the new year. Let’s face it — viewers are home and it’s cold outside. It makes sense to put as many of these shows as possible on the schedule when there are a lot of prospective viewers — though, of course, safety on set is top priority when it comes to getting things done.

Like we said earlier, there are some question marks in regards to the show’s ratings future. The numbers are down a good bit from season 1 and it’s hard to ensure that there will be more episodes. With that, our final bit of advice is this: If you love The Unicorn, be sure to watch the show live and tell your friends to do the same. That is the best way to make certain that there will be a season 3 down the road.

