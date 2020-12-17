Snowfall season 4 premiere date, more details revealed







For everyone out there eagerly awaiting a Snowfall season 4 premiere date, wait no more! Today, FX has confirmed when the drama will be back, and it may be earlier than some of you thought.

When we heard the show would return in the “spring,” we were thinking March or April. (After all, those are technically spring months.) Instead, we learned today that we will have a chance to see more new episodes on Wednesday, February 24 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Two episodes will air on that night, and then after that the show will shift over to a weekly rollout. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.

To go along with the premiere date today, FX has also unveiled the full Snowfall season 4 synopsis. There’s a lot to sink your teeth into here:

Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love. With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.

Our biggest takeaway from this is that the world is getting bigger than ever — while this is still Franklin’s story, it is going to be about something larger. We’ll see the impact of the drug trade on both a macro and micro level; this Snowfall could very well become an avalanche by the end of it.

