The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Ben returning to Tayshia Adams’ season?







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette is the first of two installments airing next week — and it will all wind down with an enormous finale.

Before we get to that, though, we have the Overnight Dates, where Brendan, Ivan, and Zac are all going to do their part to show Tayshia that they are the right person for her. There will be more romance than ever before … but there is also a chance for a major surprise. The synopsis below gives you a sense of that:

“1612” – A two-night special event kicks off with Tayshia ready to take her relationships with Brendan, Ivan and Zac to the next level in the fantasy suites. One man, whom she saw a future with from the start, is suddenly anxious and reveals why to Tayshia. How will that affect their special night? But nothing could prepare her for the bombshell surprise that rocks her world and may put her happily ever after in jeopardy when one man she can’t forget returns. Former Bachelorettes JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay lend Tayshia their support and advice at crucial times on “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)

For some more video discussion on The Bachelorette today, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article from Tuesday night! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates coming…

So who could be returning to the show? All signs have to point towards Ben at the moment, given that he was just eliminated and he probably feels like he didn’t give himself much of a chance. He knew that he loved her before she eliminated him, but he didn’t have a chance to express it. He could come back for that very purpose, but we’re not sure it will be enough. He’s struggled to open up a lot this season, and while Tayshia may want to be there for him, she has three other guys who have shown more.

Is it possible that another guy could return? Maybe, but with them all being at the Men Tell All already, their stories have reached more of a natural conclusion.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette next week?

If Ben returns, do you think that Tayshia should give him another chance? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







