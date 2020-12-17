MacGyver season 5 episode 3 sneak peek: Is this scene a dream?







Are you ready for MacGyver season 5 episode 3 to arrive on CBS? We hope so, as the sneak peek below offers up all sorts of excitement. It’s a chance to see something different from Mac and Riley, but that’s provided of course that what we are seeing is actually reality.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Lucas Till and Tristin Mays’ characters spending some time together, looking through a telescope and talking about everything that they’ve gone through. No doubt this has been a difficult year for Mac especially — think about everything he went through with his father, with Gwen, with Codex, and then also the global pandemic. It’s a lot for anyone to take on, let alone someone who also carries with them the responsibility of having to save the world on a regular basis.

What will make this sneak peek stand out to a lot of people out there is the simple fact that it looks like a kiss is about to come at the end of the preview — yet, it ends before we know for sure it’s happening.

Would we love for something to happen between these two? At this point, we’re on board with the idea — and yet, it feels like this may be some sort of dream sequence or alternate reality. The one question we’re wondering here, of course, is if this is a dream sequence, who is the one dreaming it? What are we left to ponder over and think about in the end? This is the sort of episode that could at least introduce some new possibilities into the equation, even if it doesn’t present all that much in the way of answers.

