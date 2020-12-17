For Life season 2 episode 6 return date for ABC drama







Following last night’s finale, it makes some sense to want a For Life season 2 episode 6 return date. Rest assured, we’re here to provide that within this piece!

Let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way here — you’re going to be waiting a little more than a month to be seeing the Nicholas Pinnock drama back on the air. How long? Think in terms of Wednesday, January 20. That is confirmed in the promo below, which also makes it clear that the struggle continues for Aaron Wallace. He’s on the outside now, looking to do whatever he can to help those still in prison. He recognizes the flaws of the justice system and that he has the ability to help those who don’t get it anywhere else.

Even if Aaron’s place in life is a little bit different now, he firmly recognizes that he is still an underdog. There are a lot of people out there who fundamentally don’t believe in him, or don’t even want to give him a chance. He still has to deal with prejudice and with naysayers. Yet, we think this show is meant to inspire, and as time progresses, we feel like For Life will continue to give us success stories. We anticipate nothing less.

While we know that the promo doesn’t exactly give all that much in the way of specific story details, that will be coming — you may just have to wait a little while in order to get them. We’d be honestly shocked if there is a whole lot more handed out between now and early January, which is when we’re at least going to be starting to circle the return. Just know there’s a lot of great stuff left.

