The Challenge: Double Agents episode 3 spoilers: An ambulance arrives







The Challenge: Double Agents episode 3 is going to be airing on MTV next week — and yea, things are going to get crazy. We’ve got one of the most intense challenges we’ve seen yet, plus all of the fallout from what happened with Kyle, Josh, and Kam.

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Josh over the years, it’s this — he gets upset easily. With that, we’re prepared for some shouting matches even beyond what’s in the promo below. Current circumstances are probably leaving him to be even more turned up to 11 than usual, and we’ll just have to see where things go when this episode airs. We know that stealing someone is a part of the competition this season, but that doesn’t mean that Josh has to be happy with it.

So what’s going on beyond the upcoming Josh drama? The physicality of the show is going to take its toll on people, even to the point where an ambulance arrives. This doesn’t guarantee that there will be a medical evacuation, but we’ve certainly seen people have to leave The Challenge early due to injury before. It will happen again.

One other thing that we should be thrilled with here is merely the fact that we’re going to continue to get new episodes of The Challenge in general over the course of the holiday seasons. There are a lot of other shows that are taking some time off due to the holidays, but we’ll be seeing the reality competition show go strong for a little bit moving forward. We think that a big part of this is due to MTV being interested in getting some episodes on the air at a time when the ratings can be strong. It’s ultimately a smart move for them to make…

