Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3 photo: First look at ‘Smash Therapy’







We know that you are going to be waiting a little while longer to see Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3. Is that a bummer? Absolutely, but we at least know that it will be back come January 6.

Also, we have the photo above that shows that some characters are working from new heights in this episode! This image of Jesse Spencer (Casey) and Alberto Rosende (Gallo) is a reminder that the series is not scaling itself down amidst everything going on in the world. You’re still going to see the folks at Firehouse 51 doing everything they can in order to save lives, and that includes taking to the air and working from precarious positions.

Interestingly, NBC has yet to reveal a synopsis for this episode, but we can presume that rescues like this are going to be mixed with more personal stuff. Take, for example, getting to see more of what happens after Casey and Brett kissed in the last episode. There’s a lot of fallout to be explored there, and then career-wise Stella Kidd may have some great opportunities. We would imagine that one of the struggles on Chicago Fire coming up is going to be similar to what it’s always been: Trying to find a way to balance out characters moving up the ladder while also saying a part of the 51 family.

One thing we do have to say about this episode now: We love “Smash Therapy” as a title. It’s reminiscent in a way of those places that you go just to smash things in feel better. Whether that was the intention or not remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, we’re glad that Chicago Fire is airing new episodes early on in the year — it helps to make up for the long and frustrating hiatus.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 3?

