





Entering The Masked Singer season 4 finale, we don’t think there was any real mystery as the identity of the final three. They were all very talented, but the clues were perhaps a little bit too obvious.

Take, for example, the character of the Sun. Early on in the season, it felt reasonably clear that this was country star LeAnn Rimes in disguise, and all of the clues along the way made sense. The hardest thing for the show to mask at all here was LeAnn’s voice, which is so easy to distinguish and is so unique. Rimes likely viewed this show as an opportunity to develop a new identity for herself, especially after she became known over the years more for headlines away from her music.

We do think that Rimes did herself proud on this show, delivering one memorable performance after another including “Praying” — arguably her signature piece of the entire season. She had an incredible run and now, we’ll see where her career goes from here. The fact that she won the season is a nice feather in her cap! (For those wondering Jenny McCarthy won the Golden Ear trophy.)

As for how she finished, we know that it’s rather hard at times to gauge placement. More often than not, the judging criteria on The Masked Singer is almost impossible to figure out. We do think that the Sun winning was the right move — Rimes was incredible the entire season and she brought dimensions to the show that we hadn’t seen before! She is a worthy winner, and we ultimately are stoked to see what future contestants take away from her performances.

