Lizzie McGuire revival no longer happening at Disney+







While the following bit of news may not be a surprise to a lot of people at this point, we are still sad to report it: The Lizzie McGuire revival is no more. In a post on Instagram, star Hilary Duff confirmed the news, noting that all efforts were attempted to try to make a new version of the series work.

To call this situation complicated seems like an understatement of all time. Originally, the show was ordered and filming was even underway — yet, everything came to a screeching halt following the news of showrunner Terri Minsky’s exit. She was the original creative voice behind Lizzie McGuire, and the plan was to make the show more adult and suited for the person Lizzie would be today. However, Disney+ eventually pivoted on that idea, hoping for the show to be geared more towards families — a similar audience in a way to the original Lizzie McGuire. We never quite understood that choice, given that this alienating many a Boy Meets World fan when the network opted to create Girl Meets World. That show had a lot of promise, but struggled to evolve past a Disney Channel audience that was younger even than what the original show had.

Clearly, there was no way for everyone involved here to resolve their creative differences — with that, the story is now over and there are no immediate plans for it to be attempted again.

In a statement (per Variety), here is what Disney had to say on the subject:

“Lizzie McGuire’ fans have high expectations for any new stories … Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

What do you think about the Lizzie McGuire revival coming to an end at this point?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

