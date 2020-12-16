Big Sky episode 6 spoilers: Could Rick Legarski still appear?







As we look towards Big Sky episode 6 airing in the new year, there are still questions as to what could come next? Why wouldn’t there be? This is a show that is constantly bringing a lot of different things to the table, and we saw another example of that with the latest Rick Legarski twist.

Killing off John Carroll Lynch’s character makes a lot of sense on paper — Rick was doing horrible things in the world of trafficking, and there is no universe at all where this guy was going to make it out of the season alive. Did we think he was going to die so soon? Not exactly, especially since we are talking about a character played by John Carroll Lynch — one of the best actors working on television. He’s great at embodying every single role, and he has a knack for taking on sinister people with different degrees to their personality.

We saw Cassie shoot Legarski straight in the head, and with that, it certainly makes sense that the character is dead. Regardless of if he is or not, though, there is a chance that he could still turn up in flashbacks. Here is some of what Lynch had to say on this subject in a new interview with TV Insider:

I certainly think [that’s] a possibility. He has relationships with a lot of different people, so each of them might have an experience flashing back, particularly Merilee, obviously.

We know that Big Sky could circle back and examine more of how Legarski got himself in the position he was to begin with, or maybe if there were others he was communicating with. One of the most important things to recognize following Tuesday’s episode was that this investigation is not over, and there is a lot more still to be unearthed.

Do you think Big Sky made the right move in killing off Rick Legarski?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

