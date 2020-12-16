





Entering Big Sky episode 5, it went without saying that there would be a heck of a lot of drama. After all, Cassie and Jenny were inching closer to learning the truth. With that, Legarski was starting to get a little bit more desperate. This led to him doing what he could to traffic out the women quickly, allowing him to perpetuate the vicious, cruel cycle that has been going on in the area for so many years.

Was he able to pull it off? Not really. In the closing moments, Cassie was able to find Legarski in the act, and she threatened to shoot him right away. This quickly became a showdown over procedure — who was going to blink first? Was she going to stop him?

Then, it happened — Cassie shot him in the head, and we have to assume that this is the end for him. For the time being, John Carroll Lynch is largely mum, stating the following to TVLine on the subject:

“Am I allowed to say? I don’t know. I will say that whatever happens is appropriate for this character.”

Ultimately, losing Legarski at this point does feel right — he was clearly a character who had a calculated plan for how he went about his business, but he’d never run into people like Jenny or Cassie before. He wasn’t able to pivot and he underestimated Cassie even at the end. Lynch is a brilliant character actor, but one thing we’ve noticed at least from some of his characters is that they don’t often stick around long. Just look at Twisty on American Horror Story: 1984.

While Legarski’s apparent death may be enough to save some of these women, remember that this operation was so much bigger than just one person. There are more threats that will have to be looked at as this story progresses, and we may not even know them all yet.

