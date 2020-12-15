Big Sky episode 6 return date: When will Katheryn Winnick, cast be back?







Following tonight’s winter finale, you’re probably going to want the Big Sky episode 6 return date as soon as possible. If you don’t feel that way, the show probably is not doing its job! This is a show with big reveals across the board, and it’s designed to make you wonder what is coming around just about every corner.

The bad news that we have to deliver right away here is this: You’re going to be disappointed if you think that the Kylie Bunbury – Katheryn Winnick series is going to be back in early January. Unlike some other ABC shows like The Bachelorette or The Good Doctor, you’ll be waiting for a little while. Big Sky is currently set to return on Tuesday, January 26, where it will have a different lead-in via Black-ish and its prequel series Mixed-ish. It remains to be seen whether or not the change will help or hurt the show’s ratings.

What we do know about Big Sky to date is fairly simple: It has shown itself to be one of the biggest success stories of the fall season. It’s generated solid ratings for ABC, and beyond just that a decent amount of buzz and strong viewing after the fact. This is one of those shows that can still build up a larger audience, and it benefits heavily from having a unique setting plus some familiar faces in the cast. The network is happy enough with the show that they’ve ordered an additional batch of episodes, which brings the overall order to 16.

We know that there are a lot of big story elements to be excited for still, but you’re probably going to be waiting a little while to hear about some of them. A full synopsis for the show’s 2021 return may not be available until early next year; be prepared to hold your breath for a little while.

