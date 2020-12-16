Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 sneak peek: Did Jamie make a mistake?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 is airing on CBS this Friday, and we’re going to be seeing Jamie dealing with a guilty conscience. Why? It’s all due to an unusual case that he recently didn’t take too much of an interest in.

Below, you can see via the latest sneak peek some of what we’re talking about here. In this, Danny questions his brother over a young woman who claimed recently that someone pushed her grandfather down the stairs. How did she know this? She claimed that God told her. As it turns out, her grandfather was actually dead, and the young woman has brought forward video evidence now.

The problem that Jamie is going through now is that he had an opportunity to look more into the situation, but chose not to because she felt like the bulk of the claims were outlandish. Now, here we are and he’s beating himself up about it. Danny encourages him not to, largely because no one is perfect and he’s only going to cause more problems for himself if he gets too down over what happened. Jamie is about as good of a cop in this world as you’re going to find.

With that being said, there are also bits and pieces of evidence out there suggesting that Jamie is going to be investigated over the course of this episode, and we’re starting to wonder if it could be tied to this in some way. Is that possible? We have to imagine so, mostly due to the fact that this could be viewed as a preventable situation. We do think Jamie will emerge from it okay, though, largely because a little bit of empathy could go a long way. We’ll see where things unfold.

The one thing that we do know is this: It does sound like we’re going to get a great performance from Will Estes. We’re always happy about that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Friday’s episode!

What do you think is coming for Jamie on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to come back around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







