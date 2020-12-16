The Bachelorette: Ben Smith eliminated by Tayshia at hometown dates







Tonight on The Bachelorette brought us hometown dates — or, at the very least a modified version of them. The La Quinta Resort became a setting for a lot of pretend locations. The goal here was to make everyone feel a little bit comfortable and at home — and to bring in some family members at the same time.

Ben Smith certainly had one of the more unusual hometown dates of the bunch, and there were a number of different reasons why. Take, for starters, how his parents weren’t able to make it. Meanwhile, he also was a little less open about his feelings in advance.

Ultimately, it was the latter that caused his downfall tonight — it didn’t matter who showed up for him on his date or anything that the two of them did. It had to do mostly with the fact that Ben never told her he was falling for her. He tried and just couldn’t get the words out. He wanted to tell her after he got a rose, but there just wasn’t an opportunity to do that. Ben did cause his own downfall in that way, but maybe there will be something that he learns from this experience as he moves forward.

Now, Ben doesn’t get that opportunity. He seems like a good guy who brought a lot to the table, but this just wasn’t his time. The question comes down now to what sort of regrets he holds over this.

What did you think about Ben Smith being eliminated on The Bachelorette?

Who do you think Tayshia should give the final rose? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

