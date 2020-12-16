The Bachelor spoilers: Chris Harrison spotlights Matt James’ women







While we know The Bachelorette is still currently on the air, you don’t have to wait to see The Bachelor with Matt James! New episodes are premiering on ABC come Monday, January 4, and we recently got a chance to learn for the first time all of the women who are taking part.

We should be clear here about one thing right away: It’s impossible to have clarity (yes, generic franchise term) on some these contestants before seeing them on TV. There’s just too many, and it’s almost impossible to recognize names and faces. Heck, it’s confusing even more the people on the show! The lead often gets help with it from production the first night.

Luckily, we do at least have an opportunity to get to know some of these women in advance! If you’ve got the necessary time on your hands, be sure to watch the video below from show host/master of all things Bachelor Chris Harrison. He goes through the entire Night One cast and gives you a few little teases on some of them. We certainly think you can enjoy the show without it, but if you’re trying to pick favorites in advance or are in some sort of Bachelor fantasy league, this could be a rather useful guide.

From our vantage point, we just look at this as a rather big reminder that Bachelor Nation is becoming almost a year-round event. We’re hoping for more Bachelor in Paradise soon, and that’s without thinking about another season of The Bachelorette.

Chris Harrison is giving you all of the deets on the women on Matt James' season of The Bachelor ✨LIVE✨! #TheBachelor https://t.co/BsnIgU7dtW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 11, 2020

