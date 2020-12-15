Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? When is the show back?







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? For those hungry to get an answer on that subject, consider this piece an early source.

Also, in this instance you have to consider this a source of bad news — there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is no new episode the following week, either. The earliest that the show could return to the network is January 12, but there is no confirmation that this is going to happen then, either. Patience is going to be a virtue here as CBS figures out what they want to do with their Tuesday-night lineup coming up.

Why isn’t the network airing new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted as soon as possible in the new year? There may be a number of different reasons for it, whether it be avoiding competition elsewhere or just making sure that episodes are done in plenty of time. Remember that we are in a pandemic still and with that, it’s taking longer for shows to film. Not only that, but most of these shows started filming a little bit later than usual.

Come next week, we’ll learn if FBI: Most Wanted is premiering on January 12 or not. We know that the scheduling uncertainty is frustrating, but a lot of it is mostly a function of where we are right now. This is the most uncertain TV season in modern history, and with that in mind we’re mostly just grateful that we are getting to see new episodes at all. It’s something that was far from guaranteed at this point many months ago.

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 2 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is off the air for the near future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

