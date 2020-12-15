The Voice season 20 premiere date hopes, coach lineup, and more







As we prepare for tonight’s finale on NBC, why not go ahead and share some early details on The Voice season 20? Rest assured, we’ve got a lot of that within this piece!

Let’s start things off here with this: Confirmation that there will, in fact, be another season of the show coming on the network. The network has confirmed that, and also the lineup of coaches at the same time. You’re going to see Nick Jonas coming back to the show after a season off the air, and he will be joined by familiar coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. These three have been staples of the program for a little while, with Blake of course being the only coach who has been there from the beginning.

As for a premiere date, it’s fair to guess that The Voice season 20 will premiere at some point in February — that is the tendency that we’ve seen from the show over the years.

Format-wise, we have a feeling that not all that much is going to change. The Voice is the same show that it’s always been, and we don’t get all that much evidence that they will suddenly alter it now. There are going to be blind auditions and inevitably live shows, and by the time we get to the spring, we may be able to see some pandemic protocol loosened depending on what’s happening with the vaccine. Slowly and surely, this could return to something that looks similar to past seasons … but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

As for what we’d love to see changed on The Voice moving forward, we do want to see the show do something different for the middle rounds — something that shakes up the format and allows these contestants greater opportunities to shine. That’s something that the show has never excelled at, and it’s one of the reasons why we haven’t had a lot of success stories after the fact.

