Doctor Who spoilers: What does ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ mean?







Are you excited to check out the next Doctor Who special? “Revolution of the Daleks” is coming right around the corner. This is going to be a fun, adventurous event, one that features some iconic adversaries … and then also some sad moments. It’s hard for it not to now that we know that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are leaving the franchise.

Oh, and John Barrowman is coming back as Captain Jack. We don’t know what to do with that news other than rejoice vigorously.

So as excited as we are for a lot of this, there is one gigantic question that remains: What does the special’s title really mean? What is the nature of this said revolution? It’s something that is fun to speculate about, but rest assured this episode wasn’t named this just from the standpoint of excitement. This is something that will be spelled out when it airs on New Year’s Day, at least based on what show boss Chris Chibnall had to say to the Radio Times:

“I think it has more than one meaning. I think you’ll understand when you’ve seen the episode!

“There are loads of different ways you can interpret that title, whether it’s a Dalek revolution, or whether there’s a revolution involving Daleks…”

We think that the biggest thing that this Doctor Who episode will do is test the imagination and send us down all sorts of different directions. We’re going to be down for Daleks any day of the week, so no matter what happens here, we at least think this special will be memorable. That’s worth the advance excitement already.

What do you want to see on the Doctor Who – “Revolution of the Daleks” special?

