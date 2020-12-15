





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ll break that down for everyone wanting an answer … but we’re not stopping there. We’ve also got some discussion about what lies ahead this season, as well!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. There also isn’t one airing next week, either. What gives with that? Well, it’s standard-operating procedure CBS to take the end of the year off from new programming. There’s nothing altogether surprising about where we are at the moment with things.

Now, what may be a little bit more confusing is trying to pin down the return date. At first, it looked possible that season 18 episode 4 was going to air on January 5. That’s not happening now, per an updated CBS schedule. The earliest we can see the show back is on January 12, and the first episode back may be an exploration into McGee and Delilah’s relationship.

So provided that this is the next new episode of the series, what do we want to see? For starters, just more of Tim’s home life with her! Let us see how they are raising their kids and trying to make time for each other along the way. There are a lot of different things that this couple is balancing, and that is aside from what’s going on professionally. We hope the bulk of the episode is about these two, but that we get a few updates on Gibbs and Fornell along the way.

Remember this: Tobias is missing following episode 3. It’d be unrealistic if Gibbs wasn’t to look for him at all. It may not make up the bulk of the episode, but it should be here.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn't on the air tonight?

