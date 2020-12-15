Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Once Upon a Time alum to appear







Lucifer season 6 is still a long time away from premiering on Netflix, but we are happy to at least reveal some casting news now! There are two new faces joining the show, and each could have some particularly big implications on the story … though it’s hard to pin down too many specifics. (Just remember for a moment here that we still have another part of season 5 to air — there’s only so much that can be given away in advance.)

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Alias and Once Upon a Time alum Merrin Dungey is going to play the role of Sonya on the final season. She’s described for now as “a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel.” What could that be? It doesn’t sound like they knew each other before this, so whatever bond they forge may be a little bit more recent in nature.

Meanwhile, Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool fame is going to be coming on board as Rory, described as “a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel” who is hoping to follow in Lucifer’s footsteps. With that being said, Tom Ellis’ character is not going to turn out to be what she wants.

When it comes to the second casting, there is something especially-exciting about it on paper. This is the sort of role we would’ve expected from a show like Lucifer. It really just makes sense that if Lucifer was a rebel hellbent on causing some chaos, there would be some others who share some similar characteristics. Not every angel is … well, angelic. There’s a little bit more to some of these characters, and we will see some of that play out over time.

