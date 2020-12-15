Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 photo: How is Joe Hill adapting?







As we enter Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 airing on CBS this coming Friday, we know what the situation is for Joe Hill. It’s certainly not something he wanted. His actions in the field turned him into a hero cop, and that led to people posing all sorts of questions about him. That led to someone digging into his birth records, and now the secret is out. Joe Hill is a Reagan.

So what does he do about it? He’s obviously going to feel a lot of frustration, since he’s not sure he wanted to be known for his father’s side of the family since he didn’t grow up with them. Yet, the toothpaste is now out of the tube. He can hold some sort of residual resentment if he likes, but Frank never meant to go against his wishes or anything else. The whole family just underestimated the power of the press.

We’d understand if Joe was upset for at least a certain period of time entering Friday night’s episode, but if there is anger, it doesn’t appear as though it’s going to be there forever. The new photo above shows the character at what seems to be poker night with many of the other guys in the family — Frank, Henry, Jamie, and Danny. It’s nice to see some of these characters together in a place that is not family dinner — if it is the same day as family dinner, it takes place later.

Sure, there’s going to be a little bit of fun going on here — but we imagine also some serious conversations. These people will probably talk about what’s next for Joe, and maybe Frank, Danny, and Jamie can all explain to him what it’s like having this last name in the NYPD world. All of them have had to deal with everything from charges of nepotism to jealousy from other officers.

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3?

