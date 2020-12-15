For Life season 2 winter finale promo: Is Aaron getting arrested?







Coming up on Wednesday night’s For Life season 2 winter finale, you’re going to see more tough times coming for Aaron Wallace. Why is the system doing him like this?

For almost the entirety of the first season, we watched Nicholas Pinnock’s character do everything that he could to get himself out of prison — while helping other people at every step along the way. Now, however, he’s on the outside trying to do the same thing … but there are some still out to get him. That’s why the promo ends with him in cuffs, claiming that he violated the terms of his release. Is another fight around the corner? Is that something we have to prepare for?

We know that from our vantage point, we’re hoping that For Life does something a little bit different. We don’t need to see Aaron back in prison, and we hope that this is all just a distraction for what really happens within this episode.

Yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if the finale ends in a way where there is no real closure. Don’t be a shock that there is a cliffhanger of sorts until the series comes back in the new year.

For a few more details if you haven’t seen them already, check the full For Life season 2 winter finale synopsis below:

“Collars for Dollars” – After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest on the winter finale of ABC’s “For Life” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

What do you want to see on the For Life season 2 winter finale?

