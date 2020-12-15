Lucifer season 6 episode 3 title spoilers: Well, this one is fun…







We’ve been lucky as of late to get a whole host of episode titles from Lucifer season 6 — so why not keep that going?

In a new post on Twitter today, the official writers room confirmed that the title for episode 3 is going to be “Yabba Dabba Do Me.” This is an installment written by co-showrunner Joe Henderson, and it’s certainly one of the more hilarious titles we’ve seen for the show in a while.

What in the world does this mean? Are we about to see Lucifer and Chloe go undercover at a Flintstones convention? Are we time-traveling back to the era of cavemen? Okay, probably not, but since Lucifer titles are often lines of dialogue on the show, you have to imagine that there is some fun banter that is leading up to this very moment.

Just as a quick refresher, remember now that the first two episodes of the season are entitled “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here” and “Buckets of Baggage.” We have all of the confidence in the world that we’re going to see some great stuff coming up this season, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Remember that we still have a full half a season to get to before season 6 even premieres! We’re hoping to see the second half of season 5 before long, but there is no official premiere date as of yet.

Here’s the big thing we know for now: The Lucifer writers don’t tend to do us wrong. We have a hard time imagining that they will suddenly reverse that trend now.

😱 We tried to make this one difficult, but some of you must be an honorary "Detective" for guessing this title 🙌🏼 Now spill the beans @Henderson_Joe, WHO'S Yabba Dabba? 🤔 And WHO are they doing? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/YC6IDV3LtD — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 14, 2020

