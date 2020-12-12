Lucifer season 6 episode 2 title spoilers: What could this mean?







We made it clear in our last Lucifer season 6 episode-title article that more would be coming — and today, we’re happy to deliver!

For some more news on Lucifer in video form, be sure to check out our review for the first half of the season below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more coverage coming in the second half of the season.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers room confirmed that “Buckets of Baggage” is the name for the second installment of the season. (Read more about the premiere title over here.) This is an installment penned by Jen Graham Imada, another long-time member of the show’s creative team. Meanwhile, it’s directed by none other than Richard Speight Jr., who has become a key part of the director rotation.

Of course, none of this really serves to answer the following question: What is a bucket of baggage? What in the world does that mean? It could be a nod to any of the core characters given that they’ve all carried a lot of baggage with them from the very start of the series — and we’re excited to see what else gets added to it thanks to the second part of the season! (This is what makes speculation so challenging right now — there are still so many things that we just don’t know.)

Lucifer season 6 is currently in production, and it has been for a good chunk of time now. The big mystery at present is just when it will be done filming, and then also when it will premiere. Our hope is that at some point in 2021, it will be out following the second half of season 5.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you think about this Lucifer season 6 episode 2 title?

What do you think it’s a reference to? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also come back around to score some other insight on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

And there you have it! All those who guessed @JenG1221 were correct! 🎉 But how does a bucket hold baggage? And WHOSE baggage!? 🤔🤷🏽‍♂️ This title needs more spoilers, @JenG1221 🙏🏼 MANY more spoilers! pic.twitter.com/cy4wXg45qr — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 11, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







