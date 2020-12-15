Empire spin-off featuring Taraji P. Henson not happening at Fox







We’ve been waiting for news for a while now on the potential Empire spin-off featuring Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon. Unfortunately, the news we have is not of the pleasant variety — but there is still hope for the future.

According to a report from Deadline, Fox has opted to pass on the spin-off, with sources claiming that the network did not feel like it was the right fit for the network as of this time. This may sound strange given that the original Empire was such a big hit, but it’s important to remember that for most of the series’ run, Fox was under different leadership than it is today. The studio behind the show in 20th Century Fox TV is now a part of the Disney family, so there is less financial incentive for Fox the network (which is not part of Disney) than there once was.

Luckily, there are some potential homes out there that are still worth considering. The series is being shopped to Hulu and ABC, which are both owned by Disney and could be suitable in some way. Hulu in particular feels like a good fit, given that the streaming service needs more marquee hits these days. Disney+ is getting all of the attention and it may be a perfect time for some of that to change.

We should find out what’s going to happen here over the course of the next several months but for now, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. We know that Cookie is one of the most iconic TV characters of the past decade, and with that alone we do think there’s more story to tell with her. Also, go ahead and remember that Empire didn’t have all that much of a proper series finale. There’s a need still for legitimate closure.

