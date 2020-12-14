The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6: When will more details be revealed?







We know that a lot of people out there are waiting to get more information on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6. After all, it’s not on the air tonight, and it is not going to return until we get around to January 11. What is there to tide us over until that point?

Alas, there really isn’t that much that we can say at the moment given that they have not released a synopsis or any other details … but we could be expecting them fairly soon.

If ABC sticks with their pattern of sharing information about upcoming episodes a few weeks in advance, we could learn about the first episode of 2021 as early as next week. Within that installment, we’re hoping to see more of Lea and Shaun’s relationship, Shaun adapting to a mentor at the hospital, and also a wide array of other patient-of-the-week cases. We know that we’ve already moved past the pandemic in the show’s official timeline, so there are some other stories that will be dropped in instead. We’re excited to check some of those out and see how relationships develop.

Also, we’re hoping that at some point early on in the new year there could be some news on a season 5. We know that there’s no real pressure to renew the series right away, but it would be nice to see some info on that subject handed down. The Good Doctor remains an extremely successful show in America, and that’s in addition to other parts of the world. There’s no real incentive for anyone to close the door on the series for a good while.

In a general sense, so long as there are great, emotional stories at the heart of The Good Doctor, we’ll give it a lot of creative leeway. It’s earned it after such a long span of time on the air.

