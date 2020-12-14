Big Sky episode 5 spoilers: Is a major character in jeopardy?







As you prepare for Big Sky episode 5 on ABC tomorrow night, what should you be looking out for? This is the winter finale, and of course with that it’s the time that everything is going to start hitting the fan.

So, to the surprise of no one, you are going to see more important characters in danger. That could include Jenny and Cassie, the two characters working the hardest in order to ensure that those who are missing are found. We know that the show wants to try and deliver as many jaw-droppers as possible at this point, and there is reason to believe that more lives will be threatened. After all, Jenny and Cassie are closer to the truth than ever … and that could lead to some other people being a little bit desperate.

In speaking on this subject a little bit further to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Ross Fineman had to say about David E. Kelley’s approach:

David likes to say that people will come for the thriller and stay for the characters. And when our characters are in jeopardy, people will care even more.

We would’ve expected without hearing this quote that there would be a big cliffhanger at the end of the upcoming episode — why wouldn’t there be? This is the sort of show that relies on this sort of thing, so the writers are going to want to ensure that they deliver and get people talking over the course of the hiatus.

One of the things we most wonder at the moment is merely this: What happens on the other side of the case? Regardless of if the investigation into the missing women lasts the whole season or not, eventually the show will probably move forward. So, when they do, what will that look like?

