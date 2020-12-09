Big Sky episode 5 (winter finale) spoilers: ‘A Good Day to Die’







Next week Big Sky episode 5 is going to air on ABC, and bring a generous amount of chaos with it. How else can you describe this hour? This is the winter finale entitled “A Good Day to Die,” and you have to have some serious concern for several characters. Just from the premiere alone, it should be clear now that this is a show unafraid to kill people off. They could do it again, as Legarski and Ronald are descending fully into desperation mode.

Want a few more details? Then read the full Big Sky episode 5 synopsis below:

“A Good Day to Die” – Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother on the winter finale of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, DEC. 15 (10:00-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Is it possible that Legarski and Ronald are caught in this episode? We suppose in theory, but it’d ultimately be rather surprising. If you take these two out now, what does that mean for the remainder of the season? Do you kick off a whole new case? It really depends on how much material you have for this investigation, since you don’t want to drag things out … but you also don’t want to rush them.

The one bit of good news we can offer here is that there is a good bit more of Big Sky to come. Just remember here that ABC has already ordered additional episodes of the drama, which means that we’re going to have a “full season” now of 16. Doesn’t that leave room open for a lot of exciting stuff?

