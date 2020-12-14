Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 6 return date: When it’s back







Want to learn what the Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 6 return date is going to be at CBS? Go ahead and consider this piece your source!

Let’s kick things off with this: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. The same goes for the following week. We’re going to be waiting until Monday, January 4 to see what’s coming up — though remember that these dates can always change. We’re just referring to the network’s official schedule as the source with this.

Because the episode is still fairly far out, it’s too early to know what the story is going to be for the comedy from here — an episode title and synopsis should be coming in the weeks ahead.

So why are we going to have such a long hiatus, especially since the show only recently returned? There are two different culprits here.

The holidays – It’s pretty standard practice for networks to go on a break leading into Christmas and New Year’s — ratings are typically great in this time since viewers have their own traditions that they want to try and embrace.

The pandemic – Shows started production later than they usually do this year, and that means that there are only so many episodes that they have in the can. If they were to air episodes over the holidays, they’d get to a point where they’d run out of them and production couldn’t keep up.

The current state of the ratings

For those wondering at the moment how Bob Hearts Abishola is faring in the numbers, it is currently bringing in a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 5 million viewers. As we assess the show’s future at this juncture, we’d say that there’s a reasonably good chance it comes back. While there are no guarantees, at least it is retaining a decent percentage of its season 1 ratings. That does offer up hope for the future.

What do you want to see on Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 6?

