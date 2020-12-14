The Resident season 4 spoilers: Co-showrunner on post-pandemic setting







If you’ve seen some of the previews already for The Resident season 4, you know the series is going to address the global pandemic. Yet, they’re also not going to dwell on it entirely. The premiere could end with the wedding of Conrad and Nic, and by that time the world within the show will be safe. You’ll see the struggle and trauma leading up to that moment, but a little bit of hope at the end.

So why is the Matt Czuchry – Emily VanCamp series going in this direction? It’s a slight contrast to some other shows out there. For example, Grey’s Anatomy is still airing episodes set during the pandemic, and The Good Doctor aired a couple of episodes about the subject before moving on.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Andrew Chapman makes it clear what the decision-making was with their storytelling … and it does make a lot of sense when you consider that The Resident is airing so much later than other medical dramas:

“You can’t ignore covid, and nor did we want to. We wanted to tell the story of covid, we wanted to honor all the frontline medical workers — of whom a bunch are our writing staff.

“We thought [when we were planning out the season] that by the time we got on air — January, February, March of 2021 — not just the public but we as staff writers were going to be so underwater with covid and covid stories, and so sick of the pandemic and being locked down and the tragedy of it. We were trying to figure out a way that we can both honor the frontline workers and tell a story that’s compelling, so we made a sort of educated guess.”

From our standpoint, we can say that this was the right decision. While the pandemic is currently far from over, the vaccines are starting to go out today. We still have a little while until the premiere next month, and there is also exhaustion on this subject matter. People want escapism, and The Resident making this decision serves a number of purposes. It allows them to ground the show in reality but also give viewers a chance to look to the future.

