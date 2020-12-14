Shameless season 11 gets Hall of Shame companion series







We’ve still got a chunk of new episodes to go on Shameless season 11, but there’s something else to look forward to, as well.

Today, Showtime confirmed that they have ordered Shameless: Hall of Shame, a six-episode retrospective series that will air starting on December 27 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. These episodes are going to be interspersed throughout the final season — we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out with the schedule in the weeks ahead. (We know that episode 4 of season 11 is scheduled for January 10, so there may be two episodes of Hall of Shame leading up to it.)

The first one of these retrospectives is going to be about Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), which makes a lot of sense given the fact that these two characters are so enormously popular. Also, they have a journey that includes a lot of highs and lows, and we’re sure that this is something that the network would love to spotlight further.

In a new statement (via THR), here is some of what showrunner John Wells had to say about these specials:

“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”

One of the benefits of Showtime doing these specials is that it may help Shameless itself get episodes ready at a time when filming is more challenging. We know that the series is not done with production as of yet, so there’s a pretty quick turnaround between episodes going in the can and then premiering. As you would imagine, everything is so much trickier amidst this current health crisis — which has already been written into the series.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Shameless

What do you think about Shameless season 11 getting a retrospective series like this?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







