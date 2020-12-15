The Voice finale: About Carter Rubin ‘Up From Here’ original song







On tonight’s The Voice 19 performance finale, Carter Rubin took on his original song entitled “Up From Here.” Do you want to hear the studio recording for it now? Rest assured we’ve got that for you below, plus some overall impressions of the song.

Entering the finale, we had the expectation that Carter would have one of the better songs. He’s one of the favorites to win the entire competition, and we felt like Gwen Stefani would want to give him the best chance possible as his coach — and the same goes for everyone behind the scenes. There’s a lot to love about “Up From Here” as a song, with one of the most notable things being that it feels age-appropriate without being cheesy or meant for kids. There’s a real maturity to his voice, and the opening to the song feels almost like it’s from a bygone era.

Perhaps the best thing about the song is simply this: It’s catchy. You’re not going to just listen to it because you like Carter; it’s a legitimately good song that shows off his voice well. It also has an encouraging, optimistic message; people need that after one of the hardest years in recent memory.

So will this song be the thing that helps Carter win the competition? We don’t want to be delusional here and think it’s a slam-dunk — we’ve seen a lot of consensus favorites on this show lose before, and it could happen again if people don’t support him. We just think that this song will inspire people, as will who Carter is and the idea of him as a different sort of winner from The Voice. He’s really got his entire future ahead of him and has a chance at stardom.

What do you think about Carter Rubin’s “Up From Here” original song on The Voice?

