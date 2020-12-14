Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 photo: Look who’s back at dinner!







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 is airing on Friday, and the latest family dinner photo should get you excited!

We know that there have been questions for a long time now about Nicky’s status on the show, especially since Sami Gayle hasn’t been featured in the opening credits as of late. Yet, you can clearly see Erin’s daughter at the dinner table — and she’s not the only familiar face who is back. Tony Terraciano is also in this photo, marking the first time in while you’ll be seeing Jack Reagan on the show. Jack went off to school, so there are only a few select occasions where you can see him at the dinner table these days. All of the other familiar faces are there, and this is clear evidence that Blue Bloods is really trying to emphasize nostalgia in this final episode of 2020.

Here is one thing that is especially interesting about this photo, beyond who is returning: There’s still an empty seat at the table, as well. Who is going to fill that? We have to imagine that it’s going to be Joe Hill. This episode is the first full one where the public is going to know the truth about him, so he’s going to have a big role to play here. Not only that, but Joe hasn’t technically met Nicky and Jack, as far as we’re aware. This will give the entire family a chance to be together and enjoy each other’s company … while also probably squabbling here and there along the way. That is as big a part of the show as anything!

Ultimately, we like to think that this Blue Bloods photo is a reminder that even when characters are going for a long period of time, they are always welcome back at the dinner table. That’s a part of the big message of family that this show passes along.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







