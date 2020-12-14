Power Book IV: Force: Is Tommy Egan spin-off coming in 2021?







We know that everyone is currently glued to Power Book II: Ghost (and for good reason) — but why not look beyond that for a moment?

This weekend, Starz unveiled a new video showcasing all of the different shows that are coming up on the network in 2021. That includes Power Book III: Raising Kanan (already in production) and then also Power Book IV: Force. We’ve known for a long time that Book III would be coming in 2021, as production is back underway now after a pandemic-related delay.

So what about Book IV? We know that we’ll be waiting for a while, given that there hasn’t even been a whiff about filming or casting beyond Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan — yet, it’s still possible that it could come out in late 2021 if more information comes out by the spring. The fact that Starz is planning for this already is encouraging.

Out of all of the spin-offs / offshoots that are out there within the Power universe, Book IV is definitely the one we’re the most excited about … and for good reason. Force marks an opportunity to get to know how Tommy starts over, whether he builds a new empire, and who could be interacting with him. We’re hoping that 2-Bit finds his way out to the West Coast, especially since he was recently released from prison over on Book II. Maybe we’ll see Tommy before Book II season 1 comes to an end, but it’s hard to guarantee anything at the moment. We’re better off taking a wait-and-see approach.

What do you want to see on Power Book IV: Force?

