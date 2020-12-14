Pandora season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? The latest







Is there going to be a Pandora season 3 renewal at The CW? Is that something you can realistically hope for? Within this article, we’ll tell you the current state of the series — and also realistically what you can expect.

At present, though, the first thing you should know is that there is no official Pandora season 3 as of yet. Is there still a chance? Sure, but we’re waiting for some sort of official announcement from the network itself … and we could be waiting for a while. There’s no immediate timetable and they may spend a little while figuring out precisely what it is that they want to do.

What we would be worried about for now is simply that the live ratings for the show this time were far from great. especially when comparing the ratings to season 1. This is a show that averaged a 0.1 rating (barely) in the 18-49 demographic this season alongside just over 300,000 live viewers. It’s true that it had a tough timeslot and a lot of competition from the NFL. Yet, the declines from season 1 are troubling. (The show is down more than 40% in both measurements from where it was previously.)

If there is something that you have to hope for here, it’s this: That the show’s performance digitally and internationally are enough to bring the series back. It also helps Pandora that The CW doesn’t have a history of canceling a ton of their programming — they are probably more loyal to their shows than almost any other network. How are they able to do that? It’s mostly due to their tendency to rely on digital viewership and other measurements beyond just people watching live. We’ll see if that pans out in this particular case.

For now, though, we’d say that this decision could go either way.

