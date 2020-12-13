Is NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans delayed by NFL, December 13?







What is the start time for NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS this week? As per usual on a Sunday night, there is a little bit of confusion on that subject.

Here’s the good news tonight — by and large, the delay won’t be as significant as what you’ve seen in the past. As a matter of fact, there may not be any delay at all depending on where you are. A good chunk of viewers will see these shows kicking off at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern, respectively. Depending on what market you’re in, it could be a tiny bit later. Take, for example, those in New York who saw the game between the Jets and the Seahawks, or those in Indianapolis watching the Colts take on the Raiders. We’ll update this article accordingly when we have more information, but for now we’d advise you to just tune in at the standard start time.

Update: The latest the shows will start, per updated info, is eight minutes after their scheduled time.

Below, you can see synopses for both of these shows with further insight on what is coming up.

NCIS: Los Angeles, “If the Fates Allow” – Before Christmas, Hetty assigns Callen the case of his former foster brother and his wife who, upon reentry into the U.S., are framed for smuggling drugs across the border in her oxygen tanks. Also, Deeks is struggling with losing his job at NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Dec. 13 (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NCIS: New Orleans, “We All Fall…” – As the NCIS team continue to investigate the murder of an officer who was about to whistle blow on police misconduct within NOPD, Pride must get creative in order to finally get rid of the dirty cops. Also, the Mayor asks Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city and, as Covid continues to overwhelm the system, Wade finally addresses the toll it’s taken on her, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you didn’t know, these are the final episodes for both of these shows during this calendar year. They should each return in early 2021 for more.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







