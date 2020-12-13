Shameless season 11 episode 3 promo: Little Miss South Side







Are you ready to check out Shameless season 11 episode 3? Well know there’s another installment arriving on Showtime next week, and a competition is beginning. It’s all about who is the next Little Miss South Side, a perfect representation of the neighborhood. It also feels like a competition that the adults are going to get way more into than some of the kids.

If there is one thing that we learned repeatedly from Debbie Gallagher in episode 2, it’s rather simple: She is working on some level to variously live through Franny. She tried to do that with the princess party, otherwise known as something that the kid really did not even want. Based on the promo below, it feels like Franny’s not super-psyched about the idea of wearing a dress — a sign that she may feel the same way about much of the pageant. V’s daughters, meanwhile, seem to be a little bit more on board with the idea.

Are we setting up here for a battle between Debbie and V? We kinda hope so, mostly because it will probably veer off in all sorts of ridiculous/fun directions.

As for what else this promo shows off, one of the biggest things is seeing Carl make his first arrest — we know that he didn’t get exactly what he was hoping to out of his first day on the job, but there’s still time for that to change … and change it will. Carl’s entire story is weird and chaotic — but also entertaining. There may be a chance down the road for it to also speak towards something about policing in America, but we haven’t gotten to that point just yet.

Oh, and of course Frank is still going to be Frank, and he may be out to squeeze more money out of Kev & V based on the end of this past episode.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 3?

