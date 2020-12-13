Bob’s Burgers season 11 episode 11 return date hopes on Fox







Following today’s holiday-themed episode, are you curious to learn the Bob’s Burgers season 11 episode 11 return date on Fox? Or, at least some speculation on the subject? We’ve got some of that for you within this piece!

The first news that we have to report right now is simply this: You’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s coming up next. There is no new installment airing on Fox next week, and the same goes for the week after, as well. While there are some Fox comedies including The Simpsons and Bless the Harts that are returning on January 3, the same can’t be said for this one. Why? It has to do with scheduling Last Man Standing and Call Me Kat on that night as a means to ensure that there are viewers willing to check them out.

For now, the earliest that you can expect Bob’s Burgers back on the air is Sunday, January 10 — though that date is not confirmed as of yet by Fox to be when the show’s returning. Keep your eyes peeled for information on that, and for some specific details on upcoming episodes. While there are a lot of episodes of this show still to come, Fox does front-load all of their animated shows with a lot of episodes to come. Think of it as a way to capitalize on some pretty strong NFL lead-ins.

With that being said, the ratings for this season haven’t been altogether spectacular so far — they are down by a reasonable amount of season 10 averages. Blame the NFL’s ratings decline this season as a partial reason for that, plus also some natural viewer erosion that has come out of this super-bizarre year.

