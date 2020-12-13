The Witcher season 2: Star Henry Cavill injured, production continues







We know that the wait for The Witcher season 2 has been a long one, and even as we write this there is no confirmed premiere date. The adaptation has a lot of work still to do, and it’s found itself having to adapt after multiple film stoppages already.

This time around, there is no halting production — but there is news to report from set. According to The Sun, series star Henry Cavill suffered what is being described as a minor leg muscle injury while on an assault course — he is currently recovering, and production will move forward. There are scenes that do not require his presence, so we imagine that those are the primary emphasis right now. In between this and the holiday hiatus, Henry should have plenty of time to get better.

We think that Netflix is going to be in a position to be very-much patient when it comes to getting new episodes of the series, and there are a number of different reasons for that. This is one of their bigger shows globally, so it’s all but guaranteed that there is going to be a large audience checking it out. Not only that, but they have so many other shows that they can fill the gap somewhat. The Witcher is one of those shows that will have viewers no matter what, and Netflix is not under the same pressure as some broadcasts networks are — they have a standard season that they like to adhere to. There’s not as much concern here.

Let’s just hope for The Witcher season 2 to arrive at some point in 2021 — but first and foremost, for the cast and crew to be safe and for Henry Cavill to recover without a problem.

