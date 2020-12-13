Bless the Harts season 2 episode 10 return date, story details







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Bless the Harts season 2 episode 10 return date at Fox? We have that within this piece, but also some other news on what’s coming up plus a notable guest star or two.

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now, as there is no new episode arriving on the network next week. What gives with that? Well, it has a thing or two to do with the holidays, since there’s no way Fox will program some of their shows opposite people being out and doing other things. They’re also not going to be airing Bless the Harts without new episodes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, or some other shows that are a standard part of the lineup. Animation Domination is a unit, and one that we don’t imagine changing anytime soon.

Here is the good news: You won’t be forced to wait too much longer to see what’s next, as there is a new episode of Bless the Harts currently scheduled for Sunday, January 3. This is one that will pay homage to some horror flicks, and if you love some of those, there’s a good chance that you’ll enjoy this one. (Think of it as a Happy Death Day spoof to a certain extent.)

For a few more specifics right now, be sure to check out the full synopsis for this Bless the Harts season 2 synopsis below:

A psychic tells Jenny she’s cursed after attempting to get a refund for wrongly guessing Betty’s death day. Meanwhile, Wayne’s fishing trip with some wild work buddies turns into a manhunt for a dangerous species.

So long as you’ve enjoyed the series on Fox so far, rest assured of this: You’ve still got a lot to look forward to.

